FM Zarif offers congratulations to Christians on Christmas

“Wishing my Christian compatriots, and all across our globe who are observing, a very Happy Christmas and a joyous, peaceful holiday season. The birth of Jesus Christ, prophet in Islam, is a wondrous occasion to celebrate,” Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Iranian cabinet spokesman Ali Rabiei offered his congratulations to all Christians in the country.

“I express felicitations on the birth of Jesus Christ, the messenger of peace and kindness,” Rabiei wrote in a tweet in Persian. “These days, the humankind more than ever before needs to revive the teachings of Abrahamic prophets. Wish my Christian compatriots the best wishes from God.”

Christians constitute less than one percent of the Iranian population. There are at least 600 churches and over 300,000 Christians in Iran, a predominantly Muslim country.

