President Rouhani extends congratulations to Pope on Christmas

Here is the full text of President Rouhani's congratulatory message to Pope Francis as published by the President’s office:

In the Name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Holiness Pope Francis,

Pope of the Catholic Church,

I am delighted to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Holiness on the birthday of Jesus Christ, the Prophet of peace and kindness and messenger of freedom, as well as the start of year 2020.

Jesus, son of Mary, is the messenger of monotheism and kindness, the symbol of patience and tolerance, and the preacher of dignity and freedom. I hope that in this holy day that the world has seen Jesus’ face and the divine will has been manifested in the holy existence of His Holiness, the followers of monotheism and truth, and pure-minded followers of His Holiness and all divine religions move towards establishing peace and justice.

I wish Your Holiness health and success and all followers of divine religions prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

