TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – The birthday of Jesus Christ (PBUH) was celebrated in Islamic Azad University (IAU) of Vali-e Asr Branch on Sun. in the presence of Head of Islamic Development Organization (IDO) Hojjatoleslam Qomi, President of Islamic Azad University (IAU) Seyyed Mahmoudreza Aqamiri and a number of Armenian, Jewish and Assyrian students of the university.