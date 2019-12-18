Settling Islamic world problems without cooperation ‘not possible’: Pres. Rouhani

He made the remarks late on Wed. in his meeting with King of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah.

President Rouhani appreciated Malaysian Prime Minister’s timely move in holding the Kuala Lumpur Summit to address the issues of the World of Islam.

He went on to describe ‘Palestine’, ‘interference of major world powers in the internal affairs of Muslims’, and ‘the importance of scientific and economic advancements’ as three most important issues in the Islamic world.

Rouhani also said that settling the issues of the World of Islam is not possible without cooperation and solidarity among Islamic countries, referring to the Palestinians’ 70-year displacement, saying, "Palestine is a chronic wound in the World of Islam and must be addressed seriously at the Kuala Lumpur Summit”.

For his part, Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah appreciated Rouhani’s presence at the Kuala Lumpur Summit and said that his presence improves the level of the summit, expressing hope that the summit would bring about good results for the Islamic community.

The bilateral relations between Iran and Malaysia were also discussed and reviewed at the meeting and both sides emphasized the development of these relations, especially in the fields of economy and culture, as well as fields related to people.

The Malaysian King went on to describe Iranian students’ presence in Malaysia as one of the key points for stronger relations between the two countries and said that the Malaysian government is determined to provide them with good living and education conditions.

MNA/President.ir