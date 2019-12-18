Iran ready to coop. with Islamic states in AI technology, says Rouhani

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with other Islamic countries to improve the artificial intelligence technology,” he tweeted on Wednesday in Persian.

“Digital economy is the future of the world’s economy and growth in this field will be achieved by cooperation,” he added.

The remarks come as Rouhani is in Malaysia to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit, which is set to take place from December 18 to 21.

The event, themed “The Role of Development in Achieving National Security,” will gather around 450 leaders, scholars, clerics, and thinkers from 52 countries including Iran, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and Turkey.

Fifty-two countries have confirmed their participation in the event, which will seek solutions to problems afflicting the Muslim world.

