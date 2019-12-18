Iranian President, Malaysian PM meet in Kuala Lumpur

The two sides have discussed the status of bilateral relations as well as latest developments in the Islamic world.

Rouhani arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit, which is set to take place from December 18 to 21.

The event, themed “The Role of Development in Achieving National Security,” will gather around 450 leaders, scholars, clerics, and thinkers from 52 countries including Iran, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and Turkey.

Fifty-two countries have confirmed their participation in the event, which will seek solutions to problems afflicting the Muslim world.

MNA/ 4801461