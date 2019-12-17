Pres. Rouhani lands in Kuala Lumpur to attend 'Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019'

‘Kuala Lumpur Leaders’ Summit 2019’ will be held in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur onDec. 27-30 in the presence of 400 international figures including 250 world leaders and political personalities from 52 countries. Participants are supposed to discuss the most important challenges in the Islamic countries and major subjects of the Muslim World.

Moreover, discussing the most important challenges facing Islamic countries and influential issues in the Islamic world, participants will raise the most important strategies for the removal of these challenges.

During his visit in Malaysia, President Rouhani is scheduled to clarify regional and international policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and also to meet and hold talks with some leaders participating in this conference with regards to the issues of mutual concerns.

In addition, President Rouhani will meet and hold talks with Iranians residing in Malaysia.

