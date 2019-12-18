FAO, Iran Fisheries Organization ink agreement on sustainable development of marine cage culture

Funded by FAO, this two-year Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP) project will improve Iran’s marine cage culture capacities and support the Government’s efforts to achieve its long-term goal of 900,000 tonnes of fish product annually from marine cage culture.

“Through allocating USD 292,000 to this project, FAO assists the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to sustainably increase the production from marine cage culture in the country,” said FAO Representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gerold Bödeker at the signing ceremony. He added that “during the implementation phase of the project, farm managers and extension practitioners will be trained.”

Iran ranks second in the Middle East and 17th in the world’s total aquaculture production. Aquaculture production in Iran constitutes roughly 40% of total fish production and 10% of agricultural exports of the country, which accounts for about 1% of overall national GDP.

However, due to climate change and a sharp decline in precipitation during recent years and shortage of available freshwater; marine cage culture is a key priority for the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to supply animal proteins, healthy food, and alternative livelihood.

Yet, the country is facing some challenges in cage culture development, such as insufficient know-how, inadequate up-to-date and appropriate technologies and equipment; general shortage of relevant expertise within cage culture sector and government institutions; improper marketing plan for cage culture productions, and inadequate supply of fingerlings of cultured species.

Mentioning the low production cost from cage culture in supplying animal protein at the signing ceremony, the Director of Aquaculture Development Department of Iran Fisheries Organization, Hussein Ali Abdolhay asserts that this joint project constitutes an integral part to achieve a resilient economy.

MNA