Iran accounts for 1% share of world’s $4bn turnover of halal food

Of total more than $4,000 billion financial turnover of halal food in the world, less than one percent of which belongs to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Payman Falsafi pointed to the halal food industry in the country and added, “halal food industry has a special place in our lives and has been intertwined with our lifestyle.”

“Halal Food” has a great influence in transcendence of soul and body of human being, he said, adding, “halal food is highly demanded and welcomed even in the countries where Muslims are in minority.”

About 250 ‘halal’ brands are used in the world, indicating that the product is basically produced according to the ‘halal’ standard rules and regulations, he stressed.

In Iran, there is one ‘halal’ logo which is presented by the National Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran (ISIRI) to producers.

Under the law, various stages should be followed up in order to get a ‘halal’ logo and in this way, priority will be given to the protein and meat products, he added.

In this regard, a bylaw was approved at Iranian Parliament in 2008 entitled ‘Sharia Supervision on Slaughter and Fishing’, Falsafi underscored.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the protein and meat products in the country and added, “all protein and meat products in the country are ‘halal’ which are produced under the strict supervision.”

Of total more than $4,000 financial turnover of ‘halal’ products in the world, one percent of which is earmarked to the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “however, some countries have been investing on ‘halal’ industry for about 35 years in an organized manner and with a clear investment structure. In other words, these countries accounted for 35% of financial turnover of ‘halal’ trade to themselves.”

