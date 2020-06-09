Iran’s re-export of fishery products to EU kicks off despite US sanctions

Exporting and registering new companies tasked with re-exporting aquatic animals and fishery products to EU member states kicked off.

Despite cruel US sanctions imposed against Iran, which had created serious problems for exporting fishery products, the Islamic Republic of Iran, at the nonstop efforts of State Veterinary Medicine Organization, managed to receive a license for re-exporting aquatic animals and fishery products to EU member states.

presently, suitable ways have been paved for the possibility of registering new Iranian companies, bearing EC Code, with the aim of exporting fishery products to the European Union.

