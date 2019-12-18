Japan reiterates tension-defusing efforts ahead of Rouhani's visit

In a statement on Tuesday ahead of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's Tokyo visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan reiterated resolve for "relentlessly making diplomatic efforts, in cooperation with relevant countries including the United States and Iran, in order to ease the tensions and stabilize the situation in the Middle East."

According to the statement, the visit will take place from 20th to 21st of December, during which Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe "will exchange views candidly on topics of the bilateral relations, regional and international issues with the Iranian president as a part of such diplomatic efforts."

PM Abe will also hold a Japan-Iran summit meeting with President Rouhani, the statement added.

Rouhani's Tokyo visit will come after his three-day stay in Malaysia aimed at taking part in the Islamic countries' summit in Kuala Lumpur.

According to Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, “Rouhani's visit to Japan is an intensive working visit. He will be in Japan for less than 24 hours… The main topic of this visit is to pursue the expansion of bilateral relations and facilitate consultations between the two sides about regional conditions and international issues.”

Abbas Araghchi further confirmed that Rouhani had no plan for talks with US officials during his visit to Japan.

