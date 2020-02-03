Indonesians enjoy full security in Iran: Indonesian amb.

He made the remark on Monday in a meeting with Gilan governor in Rasht.

“Improving the level of relations between the two countries can lead to the expansion of scientific and cultural fields,” said Alimudin referring to the close relationship between Iran and Indonesia.

“The presence of the Indonesian team at the Namjoo Weightlifting Championship shows that we are completely safe in Iran and have no political or security problems,” he added.

“Our country will be able to transfer Indonesian goods to Commonwealth Independent States (CIS), as well as to send Indonesian tourists through Bandar Anzali in Gilan Province,” he noted.

Referring to the 2018 Asian Games which was held in Indonesia, Alimudin said, “We are ready to use the techniques of Iranian players, especially in the field of self-defense.”

Expressing hope that Gilan will soon be linked to one of Indonesia's cultural and commercial provinces, he added, “We should ramp up efforts to expand ties between Iranian and Indonesian business delegations especially in the fields of fisheries, agriculture, and tourism to overcome sanctions.”

MNA/ 4843063