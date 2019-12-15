  1. Politics
US sanctions on Iran form of dictatorship: Malaysian PM

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – On the sidelines of Doha Forum 2019, Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad described US sanctions on Iran as a form of dictatorship.

In an interview with Aljazeera on Sunday, the Malaysian PM said his country missed out on a big market when the US imposed sanctions against Iran.

"We don't believe in imposing sanctions to force countries to accept certain ideologies and to change governments. It is not only the particular country that will suffer, but all the trading partners also will suffer economically," he said.

"In a way, it is a form of dictatorship. A dictatorship that is worse than that in a country, it is international," he added.

The Malaysian prime minister also discussed the state of the global economy and its interconnectedness. He argued the US is leading the world in the wrong direction when it comes to multilateralism. 

In his remarks on Saturday, Mohamad said the American sanctions imposed on Iran violate the United Nations Charter and international law.

‘’Malaysia does not support the re-imposition of the unilateral sanctions by the US against Iran,’’ he told the Doha Forum, according to Reuters.

"Such sanctions clearly violate the United Nations Charter and international law; sanctions can only be applied by the United Nations in accordance with the charter,’’ he added.

Doha Forum 2019 opened on Saturday 14 December in Qatar’s capital in the presence of Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and will wrap up on 15 December.

