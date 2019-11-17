Malaysian PM’s special envoy meets with Zarif to discuss bilateral issues

In the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif and Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Wira Haji Marzuki bin Haji Yahya discussed various issues in the field bilateral relations and other areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Zarif pointed to existing opportunities for expanding cooperation between Iran and Malaysia, especially based on common features of the two countries’ economies, and referred to cooperation in the field of knowledge-based companies as an opportunity that could serve the two countries' cooperation.

Malaysian Prime Minister’s special envoy in the same meeting delivered the official invitation of Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad to the Iranian president to take part in the 2020 edition of CIO Leaders Summit, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur to discuss the problems and difficulties of the Islamic world and finding solutions to the new situation in the new International circumstances.

