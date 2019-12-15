Iran, Nicaragua FMs discuss Latin America’s developments

The meeting came on the sidelines of the 2019 Doha Forum. The two sides conferred on bilateral ties as well as the latest developments in Latin America.

During his short stay in the Qatari capital of Doha, Zarif has held numerous meetings with officials and eminent figures from different countries, explaining Iran’s viewpoints on important regional and international issues.

The Iranian top diplomat also addressed the forum on Sunday and talked about the need for a ‘paradigm shift’ in the region. Zarif highlighted that regional security can be provided with the cooperation of regional countries, noting that Iran-proposed Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) “is a continuation of our longstanding commitment to an inclusive and comprehensive regional framework for constructive engagement.”

MNA/ 4798741