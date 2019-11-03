Malaysian PM slams US sanctions against Iran

The PM said the US government’s sanctions under president Donald Trump is creating a ripple effect for all the trading partners of Iran.

"When you apply sanctions, it is against the law. There is no provision in UN (United Nations) that when a country is dissatisfied with another country, it can apply sanctions on that country as well as other countries that trade with the country being sanctioned," he told the Malaysian media on the sidelines of the 35th Asean Summit The Star reported.

"Malaysia is now being sanctioned, because we can't trade with a very big trading country of ours, Iran. Other countries also receive the same treatment," he said.

"So under what law? They talk so much about rule of law; they talk so much about rule-based trade but the very people that talk about this or invented this idea are the same people not adhering to their own principles," he added.

“They [other countries] all think it is disrupting growth and trade. They would like a peaceful world where they can trade with other countries,” he said.

“It may end if President Trump is not reelected. If he is reelected, it could be another five years of trade wars,” he said.

The PM said he does not believe the US actions are reflective of the general sentiment of its business community but were solely the decisions of one person — Trump.

“I hope that this will be resolved one way or another,” he added.



MNA/PR