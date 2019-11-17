Mahatir Mohammad invites Rouhani to visit Malaysia

In a Sunday meeting between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Wira Haji Marzuki bin Haji Yahya in Tehran, the Malaysian official invited Rouhani to Malaysia on be half of the Malaysian PM.

The two sides in this meeting, discussed mutual ties, in particular, those economic ones under the US sanctions.

On November 3, Mahathir Mohamad said that the ongoing US sanctions against Iran is against law and the move is creating problems for other countries, including Malaysia.

The PM said the US government’s sanctions under president Donald Trump is creating a ripple effect for all the trading partners of Iran.

"Malaysia is now being sanctioned, because we can't trade with a very big trading country of ours, Iran. Other countries also receive the same treatment," he had said.

