US sanctions on Iran violate international law: Malaysian PM

‘’Malaysia does not support the re-imposition of the unilateral sanctions by the US against Iran,’’ he told the Doha Forum, according to Reuters.

Malaysia and other countries have lost "a big market" because of the sanctions on Iran, he said.

"Such sanctions clearly violate the United Nations Charter and international law; sanctions can only be applied by the United Nations in accordance with the charter,’’ he added.

Doha Forum 2019 opened on Saturday 14 December in Qatar’s capital in the presence of Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and will be finished on 15 December.

Established in 2000, the Doha Forum is a platform for global dialogue on critical challenges facing the world. The Forum promotes the interchange of ideas, discourse, policymaking, and action-oriented recommendations. In a world where borders are porous, our challenges and solutions are also interlinked.

MNA/PR