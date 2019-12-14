Baku-Mashhad-Baku direct flights to be launched on Dec. 16

Baku-Mashhad flights will be launched by one of the airlines belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan and it is scheduled to operate two flights in a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, he added.

Also, it is predicted that this flight route will be operated daily in the future, Amani Bani noted.

These flights will be carried out twice a week between Iran and Azerbaijan with the aim of expanding bilateral ties and also for easy access of pilgrims of the two countries, he said, adding, “it is estimated that more than 3,000 Azeri Shia pilgrims will make monthly visits to Mashhad to visit the holy shrine of Imam Reza.”

The inaugural ceremony of this flight will be held at Mashhad Airport on Dec. 16 in the presence of provincial officials and representatives of the government of Azerbaijan Republic in Iran, the Director General of Khorasan Razavi Airports Company Mahmoud Amani Bani added.

