Karaj-Baku to resume direct flights

He made the remarks on Sun. in an interview with IRNA and pointed to his recent visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan and added, “constructive talks were held with Azaeri officials in the field of resuming flights between Payam International Airport in Alborz province and Baku with the priority of cargo flights.”

Given the high capacity of Payam Special Economic Zone & Payam International Airport in Karaj in the field of cargo and passenger sectors, development and promotion of these flights especially in cargo sector is one of the main objectives of the zone, he emphasized.

Payam International Airport has registered more than 40 percent growth in the cargo flights’ sector in the current year (started March 21) which shows its high capacities and capabilities.

For this purpose, constructive talks were made with the Republic of Azerbaijan in BAKUTEL Exhibition 2019 in order to present quality services to the two countries of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan through Payam International Airport, chief executive of Payam Special Economic Zone & Payam International Airport in Karaj added.

MNA/IRN83585730