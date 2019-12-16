Mashhad-Baku direct flight route launched

The route was officially inaugurated this afternoon with the first flight landing in the northeastern city of Mashhad,

According to Director General of Khorasan Razavi Airports Company Mahmoud Amani Bani, these flights will be carried out twice a week between Iran and Azerbaijan with the aim of expanding bilateral ties and also for easy access of pilgrims of the two countries.

“It is estimated that more than 3,000 Azerbaijani Shia pilgrims will make monthly visits to Mashhad to visit the holy shrine of Imam Reza.”

Noting that the Baku-Mashhad flights will be launched on Mondays and Thursdays, the official said, the route could expand its activities to a daily basis in the future.

