EU Parl. anti-Iran allegations unconstructive, distorted

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the anti-Iranian allegations made by the European Parliament hasty, unconstructive, and based on distorted facts,” Mousavi told IRNA on Monday.

He said that the European Parliament’s resolution was adopted according to “baseless evidence provided by unreliable sources and adversary groups, some of which have a terrorist nature.”

The remarks came as the European Parliament adopted a resolution on Thursday, Dec. 19, accusing Iran of violating the human rights of its citizens in the last month’s protests.

“As a democratic establishment, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers freedom of speech and peaceful protests as a natural right of its citizens and has always adhered to this,” continued Mousavi.

However, he added, “Just like any other independent state, the Islamic Republic carries out its legal duties to provide the country with security and to counter armed hooligans who kill innocent people and plunder their belongings.”

He went on to say that those behind the killing of some Iranians during the protests were “agents supported by foreign intelligence services who took advantage of people’s protests and opened fire at protestors.”

Mousavi said that the issue of human rights should be taken into account without double standards and political motivations. “What is the reason for the European Parliament’s silence against illegal and immoral US sanctions which have violated the rights of 80 million Iranians?” he asked.

