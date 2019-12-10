Pakistan invites Iran to take part at maritime exercise 'AMAN-20': Iran Navy Cmdr.

He made the announcement after his meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Tuesday in Pakistan.

“No country will be able to disrupt Iran's security,” he said, adding, “This security can certainly provide good synergy and convergence to achieve collective security, especially at sea alongside neighboring countries, including our eastern neighbor Pakistan.”

“Iran and Pakistan have secure borders and territories in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, the Oman Sea and the northern Indian Ocean region,” noted Khanzadi.

He went to say, “The real aim of some Western states and arrogant powers for creating coalitions in the Strait of Hormuz is somehow to consolidate their illegitimate presence, while their presence has nothing but creating insecurity.”

“The Pakistani side agreed Iran's stance regarding the illegitimate presence of foreign troops in the region,” he added.

Khanzadi said that the main aim of his visit to Pakistan was to develop cooperation between the two countries, especially in the navy field.

“Our important approach is tho boost sea cooperation between Iran and Pakistan which includes the various aspects of operational, technical, educational and multilateral cooperation in the form of information exchange,” he highlighted.

“Iranian Navy has also been invited to attend maritime exercise 'AMAN-20' which will be held in February by Pakistani Navy,” he said.

