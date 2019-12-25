Iranian border guard ready to hold joint naval drills with Pakistan: cmdr.

He made the remarks during a border-maritime joint meeting with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Director General Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman, held in Karachi on Wednesday.

Brigadier General Ghasemi called for cooperation between Iran and Pakistan on resolving current problems at joint maritime and land borders.

During the meeting, a cooperation agreement was signed between the two sides, as well.

As reported, Pakistan has recently invited the Iranian Navy to join maritime exercise 'AMAN-20' which will be held in February.

“Iranian Navy has also been invited to attend maritime exercise 'AMAN-20' which will be held in February by Pakistani Navy,” Iranian Navy commander Rear Admiral Khanzadi said on December 10.

MNA/ 2163484