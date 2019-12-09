  1. Economy
SMEs export $1.5bn products in eight months

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – The Market Development and International Affairs Manager of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) Ahmad Javanmard said that Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) exported $1.5 billion worth of products in the first eight months of the current year (March 21 – Nov. 21).

He made the remarks on Mon. in an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of a local ceremony of SMEs and startups, held for two days in Alborz province, and added, “this volume of were exported by 590 SMEs based in industrial townships in the nationwide.”

In the same period, he pointed out that $190 billion worth of products was exported by 64 industrial units located in industrial parks across the country.

Once SMEs are empowered, the country will witness considerable growth of at least twofold, he emphasized.

For this purpose, effective measures have been considered for strengthening SMEs such as identifying specialized, scientific and export units with the aim of helping develop SMEs for evermore development of exports of these units in the international markets, setting up export consortium, etc.

