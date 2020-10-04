SMEs exports at 17% growth in H1

Deputy CEO of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) Asghar Masaheb made the remarks on Sunday and revealed the 16.7 percent growth in export of products by these small industries based in industrial parks and towns since the beginning of the current year.

He put the total value of products exported by these companies from March 21 to Sept. 22 at $1.740 billion, showing a 16.77 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Masaheb put the value of products exported by SMEs from March 21 to Sept. 22, 2019, at $1.490 billion.

He pointed to the spread of COVID-19 and added, “SMEs managed to export $1.740 billion worth of products to other countries since the beginning of the current year at the condition that the country is grappling with the adverse and negative consequences of COVID-19.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, member of the Board of Directors and Deputy CEO of ISIPO added, “In this period, SMEs managed to export maximum volume of their products to the countries including Pakistan at $1 billion, Iraq at $364 million, Afghanistan at $83 million, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at $50 million, Turkey at $36 million, Azerbaijan Republic at $26 million, Armenia at $25 million and India at $20 million.”

Masaheb put the number of exporting units in the first half of the current year at 430.

