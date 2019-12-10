'Knowledge-based economy a way to counter sanctions'

He made the remarks on Tuesday in an open session of the Parliament, held in a bid to review achievements and problems facing knowledge-based economy.

“The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has always emphasized the significance of knowledge-based companies and considered the growth of knowledge-based companies as one of the components of resistance economy," he added.

“With the development of knowledge-based economy, abundant value added will be created for the country and consequently, the gross domestic product (GDP) will be enhanced.”

Moreover, objectives of oil-free economy will be realized with supporting knowledge-based companies in line with confronting sanctions, he emphasized.

“The issue of unemployment will also be solved if knowledge-based economy is taken into serious consideration," he added.

At the initiative taken by the ministries of Science and Health and also Islamic Azad University (IAU), 47 Science and Technology parks have thus far been set up in the country, he noted.

