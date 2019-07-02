  1. Economy
Exporters repatriate $5bn export currency this year

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) Farhad Dejpasand said that exporters repatriated $5 billion worth of export currency into economy of the country since the beginning of the current year (started March 21, 2019).

A special Working Group, comprised of representatives of government, Parliament and private sector, will remove problems facing repatriation of export currency into the country, he added.

He made the remarks late on Monday in a Council of Dialogue between public and private sectors and pointed to the revising methods behind repatriation of export currency as major concern of some economic activists and added, “for settling the problem, a special Working Group will be set up in the presence of deputy minister of economy, deputy governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI), representative of the Judiciary branch, representative of Iran Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and deputy minister of industry.”

Of total $5 billion export currency repatriated into economy of the country in the same period, Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) accounted for $1 billion of this rate, he opined.

Some $18.5 billion worth of export currency has been repatriated into the country since last year (ended March 20, 2019) up to the present time, economy minister highlighted.

