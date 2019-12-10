  1. Economy
Non-oil exports at$ 27bn in 8 months: IRICA

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – According to a report released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), during the first eight months of the present Iranian calendar year (ending on November 21), Iran exported $27 billion of non-oil products.

Non-oil exports in this period were 88,000 tons, registering a growth of 16 percent in terms of weight compared to the same time span in the year before.

As the same report confirms, level of imports stood at $28.3 billion in the said time, showing a decrease of 4.8 percent.

Iran imported 22,000 tons of good in the said time, showing a growth of 1.5 percent in terms of weight year-on-year.

As reported, China, Iraq, the UAE, Turkey and Afghanistan were the top importers of Iranian products in these eight months while China, the UAE, Turkey, India, and Germany were the main exporters to Iran.

