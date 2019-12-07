Exports from Seman province top $170m in 8 months

“The figures indicate a 19% fall in terms of volume but a considerable increase of 62% in terms of rial value, compared with the corresponding period of last year,” Semnan Customs Administration’s Director General Ali Sa'deddin said.

He added that forty-six countries were the destinations of Semnan exports during the period under review.

Lead ingot, sodium hydroxide, light hydrocarbon and other metal products, as well as plastic, wires and cables were the main commodities exported from Semnan in the eight months period, Sa’deddin said.

