Statistics show China, Iraq, UAE form major destinations for Iran’s exports

Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture has released the statistics for the first seventh months of the Iranian year of 1398 (from March 21, 2019, until 22 October 2019), suggesting that 58% of the Iranian exports were to China, Iraq, and United Arab Emirates (UAE)

As could be seen in the figures, no European country is among top destinations for the Iranian products and services despite the fact that the Europeans have yet to launch their promised financial mechanism for legal trade with Iran under the US sanctions.

The figures also show that the US sanctions have gravely affected Iran’s trade with the Europeans, as they are abiding by the US sanctions.

This also comes as no surprise as Iran has focused on the regional and neighboring countries for its exports.

It is also noteworthy that Turkey and Afghanistan were the fourth and fifth destinations for Iranian goods during that period, accounting for 14% of the total exports.

