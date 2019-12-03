  1. Politics
Intelligence forces arrest ringleaders of an anti-revolutionary network

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Intelligence Ministry announced that its forces have nabbed main figures of an anti-revolutionary network who were planning to provoke unrest in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry noted that the circle had been planning to create unrest on December 7, concurrent with national students’ day, in universities of Tehran and other cities.

“This network intended to extend the protests of University of Tehran’s students on gasoline rationing to outside the university and trigger disturbance; but the plot was foiled thanks to the vigilance of committed students and related organizations,” reads the statement.

Some of the individuals related to this network have been identified and further information will be announced to the public after official proceedings are carried out, the statement added.

