  1. Technology
30 November 2019 - 16:37

Tehran to host 19th Iran Envirofair

Tehran to host 19th Iran Envirofair

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – The 19th International Environment Exhibition (Iran Envirofair) will be held in March at Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

The exhibition, scheduled for March 3-6, is focused on introducing the latest eco-friendly products, services, and technologies.

With the theme of “environment, social responsibility”, the exhibitions will provide an opportunity for domestic and foreign companies to showcase their latest products in related fields.

The main themes of the exhibition are climate and climate change, water and wastewater management, waste management, technical services, engineering and consulting, biodiversity, and acceptance and promotion of environmental culture.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, there will be held a number of workshops and roundtables on the latest environmental issues in the presence of experts and professors.

ZZ/ 4784369

News Code 152851

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News