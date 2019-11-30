Tehran to host 19th Iran Envirofair

The exhibition, scheduled for March 3-6, is focused on introducing the latest eco-friendly products, services, and technologies.

With the theme of “environment, social responsibility”, the exhibitions will provide an opportunity for domestic and foreign companies to showcase their latest products in related fields.

The main themes of the exhibition are climate and climate change, water and wastewater management, waste management, technical services, engineering and consulting, biodiversity, and acceptance and promotion of environmental culture.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, there will be held a number of workshops and roundtables on the latest environmental issues in the presence of experts and professors.

