Iran welcomes Chinese investors to invest in tourism industry

He made the remarks in Chinese capital Beijing late on Fri. in his meeting with his Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang and invited Chinese investors to invest in tourism industry of the country.

Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with China in the cultural and tourism fields within the framework of One Belt One Road (OBOR) and added, “if Chinese investors agree, we can provide them with a parcel of land to invest in the field of construction operation of tourism sites and complexes.”

In addition, Iran is ready to promote cultural activities with China especially in the fields of research and renovation of ancient monuments, he said, adding, “in this field, we have established very intimate cooperation and collaboration with European countries such as Germany, France and Italy.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, “fortunately, very good relations have been established between the two countries in political and economic terms. Apart from political and economic issues, cultural and tourism issues can lay the ground for the promotion of ties between Iran and China.”

The two countries of Iran and China have ample potentials and capabilities in many areas, he stated and invited Chinese tourism minister to attend Iran International Tourism and Handicrafts Exhibition which will be held in Feb.

