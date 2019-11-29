16th Iran METAFO 2019 kicks off

Leading steelmaking companies from Asian and European countries including Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, UK, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Mexico, Australia, Russia, China, United Arab Emirates (UAE), India and Japan took part in this edition of the exhibition.

Also, more than 300 domestic steelmaking companies showcased their latest products and achievements in the exhibition.

Iran METAFO features an exhibition of iron and steel technology and products, casting, molding, industrial furnace, forge, refractories, machining & die making, aluminum, forging & machine works, non-ferrous metals, minerals & mining industry, foundry, industrial & mining projects.

It should be noted that the exhibition started Nov. 29 and will run until Dec. 2.

