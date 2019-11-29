  1. Economy
29 November 2019 - 18:11

16th Iran METAFO 2019 kicks off

16th Iran METAFO 2019 kicks off

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – The 16th International Metallurgy Exhibition (Iran METAFO) kicked off at the venue of Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Fri. in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

Leading steelmaking companies from Asian and European countries including Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, UK, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Mexico, Australia, Russia, China, United Arab Emirates (UAE), India and Japan took part in this edition of the exhibition.

Also, more than 300 domestic steelmaking companies showcased their latest products and achievements in the exhibition.

Iran METAFO features an exhibition of iron and steel technology and products, casting, molding, industrial furnace, forge, refractories, machining & die making, aluminum, forging & machine works, non-ferrous metals, minerals & mining industry, foundry, industrial & mining projects.

It should be noted that the exhibition started Nov. 29 and will run until Dec. 2.

MNA/83573190

News Code 152813

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News