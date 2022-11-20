  1. Iran
20th Intl. Exhibition of Iran Environment starts in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – The 20th International Exhibition of Iran Environment kicked off in the capital city of Tehran, Iran.

Over 70 companies active in environmental issues are the attendees of the international event.

The chief of Iran's Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh is among the leading guests of the expo.

Specialized dialogue-based panels, the exchange of MoUs for the unveiling of specialized books published in the field of environment, and the unveiling of new technical achievements produced in Iran are among the programs of the exposition.

The 20th International Exhibition of Iran Environment will wrap up on November 23, 2022.

