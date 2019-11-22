Europe should fulfill commitments to save JCPOA: IAEA envoy

“It is completely visible that turning a blind eye to the current state of the affairs shows that Europeans are not ready yet to pay the necessary price for maintaining the most important diplomatic achievement and as they call it one of the most important foundations of non-proliferation architecture,” Kazem Gharib-Abadi said while addressing the IAEA’s board of governors on Thursday.

Referring to Iran’s reduction of its JCPOA-commitments in the past months, the envoy said the only way to keep the historic pact alive is that all sides live up to their commitments.

“Europe needs to define the US destructive role as the main reason for the current state of the affairs instead of criticizing Iran,” he added.

Gharib-Abadi also dismissed the “baseless” claims of Western countries about nuclear proliferation due to the resumption of Iran’s nuclear energy program, emphasizing that such baseless remarks will not stop Iran from continuing its national plans.

"The US claim of negotiations with Iran is a mere political gesture to evade its responsibilities in living up to its international commitments," he said, stressing that "nuclear weapons do not hold any place in Iran’s defensive and security doctrine."

He reiterated that Iran’s reduction of its voluntary nuclear commitments is meant to bring back the balance to the pact, adding that with Iran as the only party committed to the deal, it will make it a unilateral agreement.

Iran has taken its fourth phase of cutting down on its nuclear commitments in response to Europe’s passivity to stand up against the US withdrawing from the deal and restoring economic sanctions.

MNA/IRN83564289