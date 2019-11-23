US decision to end sanctions waiver on Iran's Fordow another violation of JCPOA

“Resuming the sanctions against Fordow facilities on the part of the United States was another action against the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which suggests yet another violation of the international rules by this power,” the Director of the Center for Energy and Security Studies Anton Khlopkov said in an interview with the IRNA on Saturday.

Khlopkov said that the US has taken a lot of steps against the JCPOA in violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 while it was a signatory to the deal and one of the states that proposed this UN Resolution.

He further said that the recent US decision to drop a sanctions waiver related to Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility earlier this month would not be the last US action against the JCPOA.

He referred to the resumption of uranium enrichment at Fordow as Iran’s fourth step back from its JCPOA commitments, noting that this latest step by Iran is predicted in the JCPOA like the previous 3 other steps.

The director of the Center for Energy and Security Studies also noted that the Europeans signatories to the JCPOA have violated the accord as they have not taken any effective steps to make up for Iran’s losses after the US withdrawal.

It is noteworthy that following the US decision to end sanctions waiver on Iran's Fordow, Russia’s foreign ministry issued a statement condemning it as a move against the US international commitments.

KI/IRN83565956