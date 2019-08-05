Tehran, Damascus review investment opportunities in rebuilding Syria

Head of the Syrian delegation to the Forum, Rania Khedr Ahmad, said that the government will gear up its efforts to set a developmental program for Syria after the war and establish a new investment law, in addition to the participatory law.

Ahmad stressed the importance of achieving high participation of the Iranian companies in the Syrian investment arena and in the reconstruction process, calling upon the Iranian companies and businessmen to participate in Damascus International Fair and the Reconstruction Fair.

Chairman of Iran Export and Trade Development Organization Mohammad Reza Mudoudi expressed Iran’s complete readiness to cooperate with the Syrian side and implement joint investment projects in different domains.

For his part, Syria’s Ambassador in Tehran, Adnan Mahmoud, said that the convening of the Forum in Tehran represents the Syrian and Iranian governments’ will to consolidate the mutual economic, trade and investment relations, referring that the Syrian government provides all the required facilitation for the companies of the public and private sectors for contributing in the investment projects.

MNA/SANA