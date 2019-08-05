'Renovation of Syria chance to export Iranian technical, engineering services'

Referring to the experiences of Iran in rebuilding Iraq, Danaieefar announced that Iran is ready to cooperate on all economic, industrial and trade sectors, in particular in technical-engineering services, with Syria.

He added that Iranian private companies are not to make investments in that country but they will implement projects there.

The Syria-Iran joint economic committee was formed in January in an effort to pave the way for the creation of a Syria-Iran joint chamber of commerce and boost bilateral economic relations.

Iran is keen on dominate Syria’s reconstruction market as Damascus moves to rebuild itself.

Iran and Syria have been exchanging numerous trade delegations in the past few months and Iranian private companies are already active in different areas like providing construction materials especially cement and working on several reconstruction projects in Syria.

