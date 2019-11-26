Syrian minister discusses economic coop. with Iran deputy FM

In the meeting, the two sides conferred on joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of construction, particularly implementation of housing projects, road construction, and development of the infrastructure in this area, Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.

They also discussed efforts to provide the private sector with incentives and a reassuring environment for work.

The Syrian minister has traveled to Tehran at the invitation of Iran's minister of roads and urban development in a bid to form the Iran-Syria Joint Executive Committee for Housing and Urban Development.

MNA/MFA