Police bust 3.5 tons of drugs in Lorestan Prov.

The Chief of Anti-Narcotics Police of Lorestan province Colonel Hassan Khodaie said on Tuesday that 100 vehicles have been seized and a total of 2,500 culprits have been detained in the province during the eight-month period.

Some 3,500 kilograms of different illegal drugs have been seized during various operations, showing 15% growth in comparison with the corresponding period of last year, he added.

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/IRN 83569748