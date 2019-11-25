FM spox deplores US attempt to escalate tensions in Iran

“These comments and interferences [by US officials] were not a sign of their goodwill or friendship with the Iranian people; they were aimed at heightening the tensions,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi during his weekly presser on Monday.

“The Americans' stance on the recent incidents came in line with their policy of maximum pressure against Iran," he said.

“They want to put the Iranian government under pressure by provoking the people,” he said, adding that such plots, however, will come to no avail, and this is proved by the massive pro-establishment rallies people have been holding across the country in the past days.

Last Friday (November 15), the government raised Iran’s gasoline prices in order to moderate the national consumption rate. The measure prompted initially peaceful protests, but riotous elements took advantage of the situation by destroying public property, setting ablaze banks and gas stations among other facilities.

When the riots broke out, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was quick to take to Twitter to support the violent acts of rioters.

