FM spox slams anti-Iran accusations raised at Manama conference

In remarks on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi decried the baseless and worthless remarks and bogus allegations made against Iran by certain states at the IISS (International Institute for Strategic Studies) Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.

"The countries which have themselves created and promoted terrorism and extremism and interfered in other countries' internal affairs by ignoring the principle of good neighborliness and also undermined regional security by hosting foreign forces have no right to blame the Islamic Republic of Iran for the problems made by themselves," Mousavi said.

He added that the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen, shedding the blood of tens of thousands of innocent women and children, destruction of Yemen's infrastructures and resorting to colonial behavior to overthrow the legitimate governments will not be cleared from the regional and world nations' historical memory.

Mousavi called on the countries which attended the Manama conference to accept the realities and opt for talks and collective cooperation for the establishment of security and stability and development of the region.

In comments at the second plenary session of the IISS Manama Dialogue 2019, Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir accused Iran of treading the path of darkness and destruction.

He also blamed a September attack on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facility on Iran.

The United Arab Emirates Minister of State of Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash also took the podium at the meeting to criticize Iran.

