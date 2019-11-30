13th Cinema Verite to kick off in Tehran

Films are expected to be screened in different sections including the national and the international one.

According to the festival secretariat, among 687 films from Iranian documentarians, directors from more than 100 countries across the world have sent approximately 6000 works to the world competition section of the international event. Some documentaries awarded from the international festivals including Locarno, International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, Karlovy Vary, and Visions du Réel, are to be showcased in the 13th Iran International Documentary Film Festival too.

This edition is also due to hold various workshops in the presence of prominent international features aiming to widen the horizons of young directors towards making effective documentaries. Those interested to attend the workshops could refer to www.irandocfest.ir to register and get informed about the requirements. Expansion of international research and mutual relations as well as creating a chance for the youth to get familiar with remarkable documentarians are major objectives behind these workshops.

Mohammad Hamidi Moghadam have been announced to be the festival director in this edition. The judges of the event have started their job a while ago and the finalized list will be announced by early November.

