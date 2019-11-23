'The Warden' vying at 9th ICAPFF

The story of the 'The Warden' is set in the 1960s in southern Iran. It is about Nemat Jahed (Navid Mohammadzadeh), an authoritarian prison warden who is promoted to chief of police, but the timing of the promotion comes as he is assigned the task of transferring prisoners to a new building. While they are evacuating the old building, which is supposed to be turned into an airport, an inmate goes missing. This turn of events threatens his promotion and sends him on a wild search to find the missing inmate before his superiors find out.

'The Warden' will compete with 7 other titles from various countries, including Austria, Tunisia, France, Hungary, Qatar, Lebanon, Slovakia, Belgium and Algeria to win at the 9th edition of the event.

It was named the best film by the 21st Iran Cinema Celebration.

The 9th edition of the International Crime and Punishment Film Festival (ICAPFF) kicked off at the Ph.D. Hall of Istanbul University's main campus on 22 November and will run through November 28. "Justice in the Virtual World" is the main theme of the academic program this year.

Every year the International Crime and Punishment Film Festival explores important societal themes from the perspectives of cinema art and science. The Festival aims to improve social awareness by communicating the repercussion of the relationship between crime and justice in cinema, contribute to social change by increasing communication, solidarity and cooperation, popularize the sense of equality and encourage people about it. The festival tries to contribute to scientific studies with academic activities. In addition to being a thematic film festival, maintaining an academic program together with an academic program adds to the festival’s unique character.

