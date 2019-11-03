‘Asho’ wins at 62nd DOK Leipzig Filmfest.

Directed by Jafar Najafi, ‘Asho’ is the story of a young boy who knows not only how to deal with goats, but also about films. He tries to see at least one film a day. His favorite director is Tim Burton. Always on the road (Asho means “eagle”), the Iranian shepherd’s son dreams of being an actor.

The short documentary will next take part at the IDFA Competition for Kids & Docs, slated from 20 November to 1 December 2019, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

DOK Leipzig is one of the leading festivals for documentary and animated film. The festival, being the first in the world to combine these two genres, is built on more than 60 years of history and tradition. The festival is a celebration of films with the highest artistic and innovative approaches to storytelling, embodying our values of peace, tolerance, human dignity and freedom of expression.

The 62nd edition of the event kicked off on October 28 and will conclude on November 3, 2019.

ZZ/IRN83539753