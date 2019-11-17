'Copper Notes of a Dream' to vie at Hainan filmfest. in China

'Copper Notes of a Dream' is about a ten-year-old Palestinian refugee, Malook, who lives in Jarmuk, a suburb of Damascus in Syria, which is ruined during the war with ISIS. Malook dreams of becoming a singer. Together with his older sister Ghofran, he is planning to organize a concert with professional musicians.

To earn money for the concert, Malook and some friends pull the copper lines out of the walls of empty buildings that are riddled with bullets and rockets and write apologies for their theft on the walls, in the hope that the people who have fled would someday return.

The Iranian documentary will be taking part at the second iteration of Hainan Island International Film Festival in China, set to take place from December 1-8 in the resort city of Sanya.

This year, ten ‘Golden Coconut Awards’ will be given out across three categories of films: feature-length, feature documentaries, and fictional shorts.

Prizes will be presented for best picture, best director, best actor, best actress, best screenplay, best artistic contribution, best children’s picture, special jury prize, best documentary and best short film, according to Variety.

The first edition of the festival was attended by Hollywood film stars such as Johnny Depp, Nicolas Cage and Mads Mikkelsen.

MS