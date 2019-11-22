US isolated in IAEA meeting on Iran: Russia’s Ulyanov

"Debates on Iran in the IAEA Board of Governors today were tough... Many expressed disappointment at US policy on JCPOA… Almost all are fully committed to JCPOA. The US remains isolated,” Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Thursday.

The IAEA’s Board of Governors discussed Iran’s nuclear energy program on Thursday after Tehran rolled back some of its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Iran’s Ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Gharib-Abadi, said Iran cannot fulfill its obligations solely, while others refuse to shoulder their responsibilities.

He said if Europe wants to preserve the deal, it should be ready to pay the price for it.

