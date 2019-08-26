Chinese FM stresses safeguarding Iran’s legitimate rights in JCPOA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations, the latest developments in the implementation of the Iran-France Presidents' initiative to salvage Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), the roadmap for the two countries’ relations in the next 25 years, the security of the Persian Gulf region and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and the US’ illegal and unilateral sanctions against independent states.

Emphasizing all-out development of the strategic and long-standing relations between the two nations of Iran and China, Zarif condemned the US economic pressure and sanctions against China, as well as the intervention of that country and some other Western countries in China’s internal affairs. He also expressed the Islamic Republic's support for One-China policy.

The Chinese foreign minister, for his part, emphasized multilateralism, the need to respect international agreements and preserving the status of the UN Security Council.

Wang Yi added that China also supports Iran's legitimate rights and economic benefits incorporated in the JCPOA.

At the meeting, the two sides further described Iran-China relations as fully-fledged and strategic, emphasizing the expansion and deepening of bilateral ties in all fields.

Furthermore, regional issues, especially the developments in Afghanistan were also discussed in the meeting.

